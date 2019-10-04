‘Nonpartisan’ Group Aiding Lawyers for ‘Whistleblower’ Tied to Democrats, Far-Left Organizations

Whistleblower Aid, a small nonprofit helping the lawyers for the so-called whistleblower at the center of the impeachment movement targeting President Donald Trump, is heavily tied to far-left activist organizations and Democratic politics.

One of the co-founders of Whistleblower Aid previously worked at several liberal activist organizations financed by billionaire activist and Democratic Party megadonor George Soros. The other co-founder currently leads a separate organization that boasts on its four-person advisory board John Podesta, who led Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, served as Chief of Staff to Bill Clinton and founded the Soros-funded Center for American Progress pushing a progressive agenda.

Working with the so-called DC whistleblower’s lawyers, Whistleblower Aid set up a GoFundMe page seeking to raise funds for the purported whistleblower’s defense. The page already brought in some $206,225 with a goal of raising $300,000.

John Tye, co-founder of Whistleblower Aid, told Fox News that he is working with the so-called whistleblower’s lawyers at the Compass Rose Legal Group.

Whistleblower Aid was founded in September 2017 in the wake of Trump’s presidency to encourage government whistleblowers to come forward.

When Whistleblower Aid was first formed, the main banner for the mission statement of its website contained clearly anti-Trump language.

“Today our Republic is under threat. Whistleblower Aid is committed to protecting the rule of law in the United States and around the world,” read the previous statement which can still be viewed via the Internet Archive Wayback Machine. – READ MORE