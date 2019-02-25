Buzzfeed Reporter Smears Tucker Carlson with Fake News About ‘Sex Worker’

Buzzfeed Reporter Kate Aurthur Deliberately Smeared Tucker Carlson Using A Photo Of The Fox News Anchor With A “sex Worker.”

On Friday night, Christine Parreira, a self-described sex worker in Las Vegas (where prostitution is legal), tweeted out a photo where she is seen attempting to kiss Carlson on the cheek. For his part, Carlson looks as though he is trying to avoid the unwelcome smooch, but also taking it in stride — he’s amused but obviously caught off guard.

In one of these tweets Parreira posted the photo with the caption “#NewProfilePic TUCK!!!”

Her second tweet appears to reference Carlson being uncomfortable: “Hookers pass on cooties. It’s true.”

Buzzfeed’s Aurthur saw the tweets only as a political opportunity. In an obvious attempt to smear Carlson and damage his reputation, she posted both of Parreira’s tweets and added her own partisan assumptions about what the photo meant.

“Remember @tuckercarlson’s lecture during the height of family separation in June about how the left doesn’t care about family values?” She tweeted. “Well, I’m not one to kink shame, but here he is with a sex worker. Go Tucker?”

Can you imagine how many photographs someone like Carlson takes with strangers every time he steps out into public? These celebrity selfies are the 21st century’s autograph; everyone wants to prove they got a moment of personal time with a famous face and Carlson is one of the biggest stars in all of cable news.

In this day and age it is outrageous for anyone to make any kind of assumption about one of these selfies. Nevertheless, Aurthur, a Los Angeles correspondent for Buzzfeed, published the photo as though it was a bombshell, as though she had proof Carlson was out cavorting with prostitutes.

The Buzzfeed reporter was quickly contacted by Parreira and the man who took the picture. Both told Aurthur it was wrong to attack Carlson when he had no idea who Parreira was when he posed with her.

From his verified account, Mitchell Sunderland tweeted to Aurthur: “I took that photo at… a funeral. Christina didn’t even tell Carlson her profession. All anyone spoke about that night was our dead mutual friend. It was the most PG-rated night in Nevada history.”

An hour later, he tried again with Aurthur: “It’s been unreal to wake up and see someone take a photo I took at my dear friend Dennis Hof’s funeral and use it to smear a sex worker in the name of wokeness,” he tweeted, adding, “Carlson didn’t even know Christina had worked as a hooker, and Christina didn’t even discuss politics with him.”

You should be ashamed of yourself for this tweet. Yes, that’s Tucker and I after Dennis Hof’s funeral. And I am a sex worker, but also a human being. Care to comment? C’mon- if you can subtweet me, why not tweet right at me? #BuzzFucked — Christina #BUZZFUCKED Parreira 💉☂️ (@VegasTrollop) February 23, 2019

