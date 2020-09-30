‘Nobody Will Show Up’: Trump Gets Chris Wallace To Laugh With Jab At Biden’s Crowd Sizes

President Donald Trump told 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden that “nobody will show up” to Biden’s rallies, prompting a chuckle from moderator Chris Wallace.

The two presidential candidates discussed the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio at their first one-on-one debate in the presidential election.

“I want to ask about one last subject because your different approach has even affected the way that you have campaigned,” Wallace said. “President Trump, you are holding large rallies with crowds packed together, thousands of people outside.”

“Vice President Biden, you are holding much smaller events,” he continued, before Trump interrupted him to say, “Because nobody would show up. It’s true, nobody shows up to his rallies.”

“All right,” Wallace responded, laughing, “in any case, you’re holding the big rallies, why’re you not? You go first, sir.”

Trump told Wallace he is holding big rallies because “people want to hear what I have to say.”

“I’m the president and I have 25,000, 35,000 people show up at airports, we use airports,” he continued. “So far we have had no problem whatsoever. It’s outside, that’s a big difference according to the experts. We do them outside, we have tremendous crowds, as you see. I mean, literally on 24 hours notice. And Joe does the circles and has three people some places.”

Biden chimed in to say: “By the way, did you see one of the last big rallies he has? A reporter came up to him to ask them a question and he said no, no, stand back, put on a mask, have you been tested? I’m way far away from those other people. That’s what he said. I’m going to be okay. He’s not worried about you. He’s not worried about the people on their breathing on them.”

Trump insisted that there has been “no negative effect.”

“He’s been totally responsible in the way he has handled the social distancing and people wearing masks,” Biden said. “Basically encouraging them not to. And he’s a fool on this.”