MÉRIDA, Mexico – The Nobel Prize Committee is just weeks away from announcing its 2019 recipient, months after it surfaced that multiple people nominated President Trump for the esteemed prize.

“I believe that much more can and should happen. So far, superficial messages have been sent to the world but real progress, one doesn’t see it,” said former President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos, who won the award in 2016 for orchestrating a historic peace agreement with the country’s violent revel group, known as FARC, following decades of conflict. “We need to see more complete progress.”

However, he acknowledged the importance of Trump taking “bold moves” and seeking to establish personal relationships even with adversaries such as North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“It’s extremely important. Leaders are human beings and if they have good chemistry, and some kind of empathy, that makes negotiations much easier,” Santos quipped.

But, David Trimble, who served as the first First Minister of Northern Ireland from 1998 to 2002, and who won the peace prize in 1998 for his work to draw a peaceful solution to end the conflict in Northern Ireland, didn’t rule it out.

“Trump is going to do what he wants to do and what he thinks is best. And the Norwegian Nobel Committee acts on the basis of the nominations it receives. Some who deserve it never win,” he said. “And it’s important to remember that (in the case of North Korea) it is not just a member of saying nice things but applying pressure. And it is better if it’s done in a way that does as little damage as possible.” – READ MORE