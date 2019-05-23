No Wonder Obama Intel Chiefs Panicking – Trump To Declassify “Bucket 5” Russiagate Docs (VIDEO)

As Congressional Democrats insist on conducting post-Mueller probes into President Trump and those around him, much of the recent infighting and backpedaling we’ve seen from former Obama intel chiefs is starting to make sense.

According to John Solomon, #declas is coming in 7-8 days; looks likely after POTUS Japan visit and just before a visit to UK, or between 5/29 and 6/2.



Given all Russiagate roads lead back to London and the political climate in UK, this could get bumpy. https://t.co/CWzHxDRL7H — Shirtless Pundit 🇺🇸 (@zachhaller) May 22, 2019

Appearing with Fox News‘s Sean Hannity Tuesday night, The Hill‘s John Solomon revealed that according to his sources (and Hannity’s as well), President Trump will begin declassifying ‘Russiagate’ documents in the next 6-7 days.

Among those will be the so-called "Bucket Five" – documents which were originally presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016, which included everything the FBI and DOJ used against Trump campaign aide Carter Page – including the FISA surveillance application and its underlying exculpatory intelligence documents which the FISA court may have never seen.