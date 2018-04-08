No Way Does This Sheriff Want N.J. to Become a Sanctuary State

Frank J. Provenzano, the sheriff since 2002 of Somerset County, New Jersey, takes his oath seriously. He encourages his colleagues in other counties and states to do likewise.

Integrity is key for Provenzano both personally and professionally — and the lifelong Somerset County resident’s email signature even includes a quote about this defining characteristic.

It’s this lifetime of law enforcement experience, coupled with his commitment to the Constitution, that contributed to Provenzano’s decision to add his name to a recent letter from the National Sheriffs’ Association.

The letter calls on Congress to take immediate action to promote border security and inhibit “sanctuary policies [that] directly undermine and limit cooperation and collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement, making it harder for America’s sheriffs to protect our citizens and legal residents.”

Over 300 sheriffs in 40 states signed this March 21 letter. Signatories in Provenzano’s home state include Sheriff Fred W. Brown of Hunterdon County and Sheriff Shaun Golden of Monmouth County, among others. Sheriff Bob Nolan of Cape May is in the process of adding his name to the letter – READ MORE

