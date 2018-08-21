NO VERDICT on Day 3 of Manafort Deliberations – ‘Manafort is Happy to Heart’

After Three Days Of Deliberations, The Jury Still Had Not Reached A Verdict On Monday Evening, Marking Day 15 Of The Tax Evasion And Bank Fraud Case Against Paul Manafort.

The jurors will reconvene Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM ET.

‘No verdict yet….Jurors looked a bit tired this evening as they filed in and out of the courtroom,’ reported Brandi Buchman of Courthouse News.

Update: Still awaiting a verdict from jurors. So far this morning there have been two bench conferences with attorneys from both sides – both sealed. The contents of both conf's will be released after trial concludes, per Judge Ellis. — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) August 20, 2018

Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing says Manafort 'happy to heart' jury will deliberate another day. Also said it was a 'very good day.' Asked if the continuing deliberations were a good sign for Manafort, Downing said: 'We believe so.' — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) August 20, 2018

Earlier Monday morning there were two bench conferences with attorneys from both sides – both sealed. The contents of both conf’s will be released after trial concludes, per Judge Ellis. – READ MORE

The Paul Manafort case is now in the hands of the jury — and, if the people at CNN and other leftist news outlets have anything to do with it, that jury could be facing some serious intimidation.

According to Breitbart, CNN and six other news outlets have sued to obtain the personal details of the individuals who will judge the merits of the government’s case against the former Trump campaign manager.

Along with CNN, BuzzFeed, Politico, The New York Times, NBC and The Associated Press have filed a suit requesting the details of the jurors, including their names and home addresses.

Breitbart described the suit as “a move that is both disturbing and almost unprecedented.”

Writing at The Federalist, Bre Payton noted that the request by CNN and other left-leaning outfits suggested there was more going on that simple journalistic pursuit of information.

“Publicly outing the names and home addresses of jurors is considered ethically questionable, as outlined in this guidance sheet on the topic from the Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press,” Bre Payton noted at The Federalist. – READ MORE