‘No Vaccine, No Work, No School, No In-person Shopping’: Geraldo Rivera

Nursing home workers in New York state who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine should not be allowed to work says Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera.

“No vaccine, no work, no school, no in-person shopping,” Rivera said on Twitter on July 13. “You have a right not to be vaccinated. I have the right to protect my kids.”

“Nearly 1/3 of nursing home workers in NYS have not been vaccinated.” Says the NYPost. “Absolutely insane” says a local assemblyman. Agree with him.

No Vaccine, no work, no school, no in-person shopping. You have a right not to be vaccinated. I have the right to protect my kids. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 13, 2021

Rivera’s tweet was in reference to the New York Post’s July 12 article that said only 67 percent of nursing home staff have received a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to the 87 percent residents who’ve been vaccinated in the state of New York.

Around 67 percent of nursing home staff have also been vaccinated in New York City compared to 81 percent of its residents. However, only 58 percent of staffers in Brooklyn have received an inoculation compared to 75 percent of its nursing home residents as of July 10, according to the Post.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --