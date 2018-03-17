No, Trump Didn’t Fire Tillerson Because Tillerson Said Mean Things About Russia

But Tillerson’s firing on Tuesday stirred rumors that Trump had actually fired Tillerson because of Tillerson’s Monday comments regarding Russia. On Monday, Tillerson said that the murder of former spy Sergei Skripal in the U.K. “clearly came from Russia” and said it would “trigger a response”; the White House then walked that back, and Trump said today, “As soon as we get the facts straight, if we agree with them, we will condemn Russia or whoever it may be.”

This prompted media members to suggest that Trump actually fired Tillerson out of rage at Tillerson’s anti-Russia stance. That was always a silly suggestion — Trump was originally accused of collusion with Russia for nominating Tillerson, a Putin friendly, in the first place. Now it’s supposed collusion with Russia to fire him.

But, as it turns out, that’s all nonsense — at least according to The Washington Post. The Post reported that Trump told Tillerson he was out last Friday, meaning that Tillerson made Monday’s comments already knowing he was toast. That makes it likely that Tillerson actually used his harsh language as a final slap at Trump. But there is no evidence that Trump fired Tillerson over Tillerson’s supposedly staunch stance on Russia.- READ MORE

