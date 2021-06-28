‘No Substantial Outbreaks’ After Researchers Track Sports, Music And Clubbing

A new report out of the UK which studied several types of gatherings with large groups of people in close proximity found ‘no substantial outbreaks‘ of COVID-19 following the events, according to Sky News.

The combined events were attended by 58,000 people, resulting in just 28 known cases, according to the Events Research Programme (ERP). Of the 28 cases, 11 were identified as “potentially infectious at an event,” while another 17 were marked as “potentially infected at or around the time of the event.”

The Brit Awards, which had an audience of 3,500 people, had zero linked cases of COVID-19. No word on vaccination status.

Breakdown of events and COVID cases (via Sky News):

Circus Nightclub in Liverpool hosted almost 7,000 people over two nights and recorded 10 cases

The World Snooker Championship, which welcomed more than 10,000 over 17 days, recorded six cases

The Brit Awards, which hosted 3,500 music fans at London’s O2 arena, found zero cases

The FA Cup semi-final and final, and the Carabao Cup final, recorded a combined total of eight cases out of almost 30,000 attendees

An outdoor festival pilot at Sefton Park in Liverpool, attended by more than 6,000 people, recorded two cases.

The Reunion 5k run at Kempton Park, Surrey, recorded two cases out of 2,000 people present.

The events were monitored via cameras and using Wi-Fi data, while participants were also asked to take a series of tests.

The program’s chief advisers, Nicholas Hytner and David Ross, were careful to warn the report “does not make conclusive public health recommendations on the reopening of events at this stage,” and added that the studies took place when COVID-19 outbreaks were low.- READ MORE

