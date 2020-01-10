No Senate Democrats Support Measure Praising Military For Killing Soleimani. All GOP Senators Supported Same Resolution About Bin Laden During Obama Years.

No Senate Democrats have thrown their support behind a measure from their Republican colleagues this week that praises the U.S. military and intelligence community for their work in killing Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

President Donald Trump authorized a drone strike on Soleimani last week which was carried out as Soleimani was riding in a convoy that was leaving Baghdad International Airport.

“Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and 42 of his GOP colleagues in the Senate earlier this week forwarded a resolution honoring American military and intelligence community members who helped conduct the raid that killed Iran’s chief terror mastermind,” The Free Beacon reported. “No Senate Democrat has voiced support for the resolution.”

This is quite notable given that fact that it is IDENTICAL to the 2011 Senate res praising Obama for killing Bin Laden. The entirety of the GOP put partisanship aside at that time to support. Dems will not do that same now. — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) January 10, 2020

The move by Democrats, who have repeatedly attacked Trump over the last week for killing one of the world's most notorious terrorists, comes in stark contrast to how Republicans acted when the Obama administration killed al-Qaeda in 2011.