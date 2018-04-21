‘No Remorse’ Former Evan McMullin Campaign Worker Sounds Off

Former presidential candidate Evan McMullin owes his former campaign staff members tens of thousands of dollars and most believe he has no intention of ever paying them, a former campaign worker tells The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Right before McMullin’s failed bid for president in 2016 as the conservative alternative to President Donald Trump, the campaign was inundated with debt. The disastrous fiscal situation was a combination of frivolous spending by McMullin and his campaign manager Joel Searby, according to the former staffer.

McMullin received news weeks before Election Day 2016 about how dire the campaign’s finances were, and he had “no remorse” and said “I have qualms about this thing ending badly in debt,” the former staffer claimed. McMullin’s cavalier attitude towards the campaign’s spending struck many as a surprise, particularly because he billed himself as a fiscal conservative, he added.

Even senior members of the campaign found that McMullin and Searby were nearly impossible to get in contact with, often dodging their calls or requests to speak about new jobs or receiving payment for their work, he told TheDCNF.

Instead, he found McMullin fixated with his unpaid appearances on various cable news shows and social media

“Guys like [McMullin] are up on their high horse. I want the American public to know that this guy isn’t suitable to be in office anywhere. I wouldn’t even trust him on my local city council knowing what I know now, he said. “There’s just no remorse. He’s simply unimpressive when it comes to how he conducted himself as a candidate. I look back and I see that this is not a guy who is a leader, a leader doesn’t act like this.” – READ MORE

