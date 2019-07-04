No Pushback from CNN as Dem Claims Border Agents Can’t Be ‘Trusted’ With ‘Girls Going Through Puberty’ (VIDEO)

CNN loves to boast they hold “truth to power,” that is, except for Democrats in power. Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson was invited on New Day Wednesday morning where host Alisyn Camerota let her make some outrageous claims about what she saw at one border detention facility, without any pushback whatsoever.
Invited to tell her story, Wilson began by telling Camerota that she “demanded” to see young teenage girls but was refused.
WILSON: They’re at 17, waiting on their 18th birthday, I.C.E. comes to that facility, shackles their hands, shackles their feet, and take them to a private prison just like the private facility that they’re in. So they’re profiting from these children. So it’s profit and greed. And instead of them processing them out of these centers, out of that center, they’re constantly bringing girls and children into this center. I do not trust them with adolescent girls. I do not trust them with girls going through puberty. I do not trust them. And those were the girls that I didn’t see. The 13, 14, and 15-year-olds who are changing from women to–
CAMEROTA: You couldn’t get access to them? Though you were demanding to see them, you could not get — they would not let you meet with them? – READ MORE