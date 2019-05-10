No prison for McDonald’s worker who tried to drown newborn in toilet after giving birth on the job

A California woman who tried to drown her newborn son in a McDonald’s restaurant toilet won’t serve prison time for her crime.

Superior Court Judge Stephanie Garratt sentenced Sarah Jane Lockner to four years’ supervised probation after she pleaded no contest to felony child endangerment, KTLA-TV reported. Authorities initially charged the woman with attempted murder.

The 27-year-old, who worked as a cashier at the McDonald’s in Redwood City, was sentenced May 3 in a San Mateo County Superior Court. The baby boy was the woman’s second child.

As part of her plea deal, Lockner must also complete parenting classes. – READ MORE