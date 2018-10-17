No one shot in New York City over weekend for first time since 1993

New York City went an entire weekend without any shootings for the first time in at least 25 years, police announced Monday.

“This past weekend #NYC had no shootings, a milestone we haven’t reached in over a decade,” NYPD chief of patrol Rodney Harrison tweeted.

The last Friday through Sunday period during which no shootings occurred across all five boroughs happened in 1993, the New York Daily News reported, citing NYPD records. – READ MORE