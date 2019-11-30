‘No-Names Are a Nobody’: Burisma Board Member Says Hunter Biden Was Chosen Because of His Name

A former Polish president, Aleksander Kwasniewski, told The Associated Press that Hunter Biden was chosen to be on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings because of his relationship to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Kwasniewski added that he was chosen to be on the board because he was the president of Poland, saying, “No-names are a nobody.”

“I understand that if someone asks me to be part of some project, it’s not only because I’m so good, it’s also because I am Kwasniewski and I am a former president of Poland. And this is all inter-connected. No-names are a nobody. Being Biden is not bad. It’s a good name.”

However, Kwasniewski denied that Burisma ever tried to use Hunter Biden’s relationship to influence the elder Biden.

“He was a normal member of this group. We didn’t ask him — and he never said anything — about his father.” – READ MORE