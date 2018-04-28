NO MERCY: Watch Fugitive Cop Killer Suspect Arrested & Treated the ‘Old-School’ Way After Four Days on the Lam (Videos & Pic)

Alleged cop-killing Fugitive, 29-year-old John Williams, was arrested Saturday after a four-day manhunt by Maine police and surrounding law enforcement.

Williams allegedly shot and killed Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole.

He appeared gaunt and was shirtless as officers marched him out of a wooded area in Norridgewock in handcuffs.

One photo of Williams’ arrest that won’t make the network news.

Looks like he's got a nice lump on his head. Gotta be careful in the woods … https://t.co/e5DSgh1qBP — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 28, 2018

Authorities believe the 29-year-old Madison resident shot and killed 62-year-old Eugene Cole, a corporal with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, before fleeing in the officer’s police cruiser and committing a theft at a nearby Cumberland Farms convenience store.

Cole, a 13-year veteran of the force, was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, just hours after his vehicle was discovered abandoned off Martin Stream road around 5 a.m.

BREAKING: Video of the moment police took suspect John Williams into custody in Fairfield – @DWLODKOWSKI pic.twitter.com/jzUycF1X9B — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) April 28, 2018

State and local law enforcement flooded the region this week, with a particularly massive police presence in Norridgewock, where the shooting occurred. Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said more than 200 officers, including several from Massachusetts, assisted in the search efforts.

