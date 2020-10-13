‘No Low They Won’t Stoop To’: Chuck Grassley Criticizes Democratic ‘Crusade’ To Tarnish Supreme Court Nominees

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday that there is “no low” that Democrats won’t stoop to in their “crusade” to tarnish Supreme Court nominees.

The Iowa senator referenced Democratic attacks on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in September 2018 as he criticized Democratic attacks on Barrett’s faith.

“Democrats and their leftist allies have also shown that there is no low that they won’t stoop to in their crusade to tarnish a nominee,” Grassley said. “And I saw it all as chairman of this committee when Kavanaugh came up.”

He continued: “Some of my colleagues may once again try to misrepresent and outright disparage Judge Barrett’s religious beliefs and affiliations. In 2017 they suggested Judge Barrett was too Catholic to be a judge. One senator asked whether she considered herself an Orthodox Catholic.”

Grassley referenced Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s words to Barrett at her 2017 confirmation hearings: “The dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern.”

“Let me remind everyone that Article 1 clearly prohibits religious tests for serving in public office,” Grassley said. “Judge, you will no doubt be asked how you will rule on questions and issues and whether the case was correctly decided. I expect that you will follow the example of Justice Ginsburg, a nominee should offer no forecast, no hints of how he or she will vote because that is the role of a judge.”

“That’s the place of a judge in our system of government,” he added. “Unbiased, fiercely independent. Faithful to the rule of law and a steadfast defender of the Constitution.”