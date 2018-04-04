No joke: More snow likely Friday and possible nor’easter next week

NEW YORK — This week started with snow and it will end with snow, as yet another winter-like storm moves through the area on Friday and a possible nor’easter looms in the days after.

There are multiple weather systems to watch in the coming week.

The first one will arrive Thursday night into Friday. It should produce a “quick burst” of snow — that could coincide with the Friday morning commute — before changing over to rain.

The storm’s current track calls for a coating or less at the coast with up to 2 inches in the northern interior. But if that system tracks farther south, more snow is possible.

Whatever does fall should melt in the late afternoon, similar to the storm that hit Monday.

A cold front quickly follows that system Friday night, giving way for periods of rain and snow throughout the weekend. Current models show the chance of snow mostly in the interior areas, with coastal spots seeing more rain.

Then we’re not out of the woods, yet.

