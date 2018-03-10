NO MORE FOOLING AROUND: Trump Administration Offers $5 Million For Info On Taliban Leader

On Thursday, the Trump Administration offered $5 million for information leading to the identification or location of the leader of the Pakistani Taliban, Maulana Fazlullah. Fazlullah is the head of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant group (TTP). In addition, the Trump Administration offered $3 million for two other Islamic militants associated with the TTP: Abdul Wali, leader of Jamaat ul-Ahrar, and Mangal Bagh, the leader of Lashkar-e-Islam.

Fazlullah has been linked to the 2010 attempted Times Square car bombing in New York, but his most evil acts have come against children, including the order to massacre 132 of them at a Peshawar school in December 2014. As the Telegraph reported:

Seven Taliban gunmen stormed into the Peshawar’ school, shooting and bombing children, killing 132 of them in their classrooms and the school auditorium. They also burned teachers alive in front of their pupils. The headmistress, Tahira Qazi, was blown up with a hand grenade as she cowered in a bathroom. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1