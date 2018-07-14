NO FIREWORKS? Republicans PRAISE former FBI attorney Lisa Page after closed-door testimony

Former FBI attorney Lisa Page, who had the now infamous affair with Strzok, earned praise from Republican lawmakers after testifying at a closed-door hearing on Friday.

Lisa Page is impressing GOP lawmakers today. Several members have said she had been cooperative and provided them new information beyond Strzok’s testimony.

Mark Meadows even went so far as to say that Page was “falsely accused” of not being cooperative. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 13, 2018

Meadows also said he sees NO need for Lisa Page to return for public session after her second private hearing on Monday. Dems believe GOP would look worse than they did in yesterday’s raucous hearing with Strzok if they brought her in for public session — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 13, 2018

Rep. Ratcliffe says Lisa PAGE answered many questions Strzok didn’t and that lawmakers learned a lot of new information. He declined to provide any other details. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 13, 2018

Rep. Gaetz says the questions Lisa Page answered — but Strzok would not — heighten his concern about whether the FBI was driving toward a “desired outcome” in its Russia probe. He said FBI counsel was still there and at times intervened to prevent her from answering. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 13, 2018

Page will return for more questions on Monday – READ MORE

