True Pundit

Politics

NO FIREWORKS? Republicans PRAISE former FBI attorney Lisa Page after closed-door testimony

Posted on by
Share:

Former FBI attorney Lisa Page, who had the now infamous affair with Strzok, earned praise from Republican lawmakers after testifying at a closed-door hearing on Friday.

Page will return for more questions on Monday – READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

NO FIREWORKS? Republicans PRAISE former FBI attorney Lisa Page after closed-door testimony
NO FIREWORKS? Republicans PRAISE former FBI attorney Lisa Page after closed-door testimony

Compare and contrast.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: