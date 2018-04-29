No, Eric Holder, this is NOT the appropriate reaction to Joy Reid’s nopology

Former attorney general Eric Holder decided MSNBC host Joy Reid’s non-apology apology for her past blog posts was gush-worthy.

Joy Ann Reid apology. Appropriate. Heartfelt. This unique and compelling voice for tolerance and equality should not be silenced. We learn – and change – from our mistakes. She has. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) April 28, 2018

If you missed her attempted explanation, which it very much seems that Holder did, Reid still claims that she cannot recall making the posts. She said the posts were “completely alien” to her. – READ MORE

