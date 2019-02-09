‘No Collusion’: Trump Weighs In On The Results Of Burr’s Russian Probe

The president was referring to Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr’s admission that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has been unable to find any evidence that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia.

The panel has conducted more than 200 interviews and reviewed hundreds of thousands of documents as part of an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“If we write a report based upon the facts that we have, then we don’t have anything that would suggest there was collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia,” Burr told CBS News Thursday.

Burr and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat and vice chairman of the committee, have operated in unison during the Senate probe. Burr noted in his CBS interview that he and Warner agreed early on that they would only take major investigative steps, subpoenas or witness interviews, only if both of them approved.

