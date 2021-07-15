No Change Here: London to Retain Masks on Public Transport

LONDON—Mask-wearing will be required on London’s transport network even after the legal obligation to wear them in England is lifted on July 19, the city’s mayor said Wednesday.

Sadiq Khan has asked the body that oversees transport in the capital to enforce the use of mask wearing on the subway, buses, and trams as a “condition of carriage”—basically contracts between passengers and Transport for London.

Khan said he is “not prepared” to put transport users “at risk” by removing the rules on face coverings after legal restrictions are lifted next Monday despite a big resurgence of the virus across the UK as a whole.

Under the new approach outlined by Khan, enforcement officers would be able to deny access or eject passengers not wearing a mask while using the subway, buses, and trams. London’s Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police won’t be able to get involved, though, as mask-wearing will no longer be required by law.

“What would have been far better is for the national rules to apply across the country, not just in London but across the country,” he told the BBC. “That would have provided clarity in relation to what the rules are.” – READ MORE

