No Blue Texas Wave: Ted Cruz Received More Votes than Entire Democrat Turnout

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) received more votes in the 2018 Republican Primary election than the entire turnout of voters in the Democratic Primary. The results shed a new perspective on the media-hyped “blue wave” stories from the weeks leading up to election day.

In the Republican Primary of 2018, Senator Cruz received 1,317,450 votes in a race with four challengers. His Democrat opponent, U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke only received 641,311 votes against two opponents.

Figures from the Secretary of State’s office show that just over one million voters turned out in the Democratic Primary in general across Texas. Cruz alone exceeded the entire Democratic voter turnout by nearly 300,000 votes.

Last week, Texas Secretary of State Spokesman Sam Tayler told Breitbart Texas that in normal gubernatorial primary elections, about 10 percent of registered voters turn out in the Republican primary and five percent in the Democratic primary. At that time, he predicted, based on early voting numbers, that Democrats would match the Republican's 10 percent turnout. Instead, Democrats fell short on election day. Republican voters slightly exceeded their normal voter turnout with about 11 percent of registered voters coming to their polls. Democrats also raised their turnout, but only to 6.8 percent arrived.

