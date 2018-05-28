No big deal, just April Ryan sharing an article that asks if Trump is running a child-trafficking ring

CNN contributor April Ryan is being criticized for alerting her 336,000 Twitter followers to a story in The Root that asks if the Trump administration is involved in child sex-trafficking.

Among those condemning Ryan for the tweet is first lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman.

“If you’re a journalist w many followers & a @CNNPolitics contributor…is it ok to retweet any headline you want, regardless of if it’s true?” Stephanie Grisham asked on Twitter. “Remember: ‘The core purpose of a journalist is to research, document, write, & present the news in an honest, ethical, & unbiased way.’”

If you’re a journalist w many followers & a @CNNPolitics contributor…is it ok to retweet any headline you want, regardless of if it’s true? Remember: “The core purpose of a journalist is to research, document, write, & present the news in an honest, ethical, & unbiased way.” https://t.co/aVwSrnoio2 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) May 27, 2018

Grisham may have been most disturbed by the headline of The Root article: “Is the Trump administration running a child-trafficking ring or nah? Follow me down the rabbit hole.”

Ryan responded later Sunday in a tweet: “So apparently fox just wants to slam me for clicks. and never read the article I retweeted either. Lol! So sad! Hello it said the conspiracies were unfounded. You just need me to hate. Thank you!!” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1