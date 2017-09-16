NKorea leader says he will complete nuke program

FOLLOW US!



North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un vowed to complete his nuclear weapons program in the face of strengthening sanctions after he inspected a powerful new intermediate-range missile that was fired over Japan.

The North’s state media carried Kim’s comments on Saturday, a day after U.S. and South Korean militaries detected the missile launch from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

It traveled 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles) before landing into the northern Pacific Ocean.- READ MORE