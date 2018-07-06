NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Allocates $5 Million in Tax Dollars to State-Funded Media Projects

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, A Democrat, Approved A Budget That Would Allocate $5 Million In State Money To Media Projects In Underserved Communities.

Murphy is expected to sign a bill—passed by the New Jersey legislature in June—allowing for the creation of the Civic Information Consortium, an organization that would give grants to local media organizations serving communities with low-income residents and minorities.

The New Jersey Democrat has not yet signed the bill, which only one Republican legislator voted for, but he had already set aside the $5 million in funding for the project when he approved the state’s budget on Sunday.

Despite the interest group’s claim that it wants to keep local journalism alive, it bashed companies like Sinclair Broadcasting Group for not helping local media organizations stay on the air—even though the company is one of the largest owners of local broadcast stations in the United States.

Other left-wing advocacy organizations that supported the bill include Action 21 Immigrants Rights Advocacy Group, the Latin American Democratic Association, and LAP Latino Alliance for Progress. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1