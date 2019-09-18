Ninth Illegal Alien in Maryland Sanctuary County Charged with Rape

An illegal alien has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman in the sanctuary county of Montgomery County, Maryland, making the ninth illegal alien to be charged with rape or sex crimes against children in less than two months in the region.

According to ABC 7 News’ Kevin Lewis, 23-year-old illegal alien Josue Gomez-Gonzalez was arrested this week after he allegedly raped a female friend of his who was intoxicated at the time of the sexual assault.

A police report obtained by Lewis details how Gomez-Gonzalez allegedly attempted to force himself on the woman while the two were in his car. After taking the woman back to his apartment, as she was intoxicated and cannot remember parts of the evening, the woman told police that Gomez-Gonzalez raped her.

The next morning, the woman woke up to serious vaginal pain and called police, who took her to a nearby hospital where a rape kit was administered. – READ MORE