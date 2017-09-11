True Pundit

Politics Security

Ninth Circuit Smack Down: U.S. Supreme Court Temporarily Restores Trump’s Refugee Travel Ban

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A U.S. Supreme Court justice on Monday issued a short-term order restoring President Donald Trump’s ban on thousands of refugees seeking entry to the country.

The order issued by Justice Anthony Kennedy puts a lower court ruling on hold until the high court decides whether to grant the administration’s request for a longer-term order. Kennedy ordered those opposing the administration to file court papers by noon Tuesday.

A federal appeals court ruled last week that the administration must temporarily admit refugees if a resettlement agency had promised that it would provide basic services for them. That decision was set to take effect Tuesday, and as many as 24,000 refugees have received such assurances, the administration said in papers filed with the high court.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Oct. 10 on President Donald Trump’s overall travel order, which imposed a 90-day ban on people entering the U.S. from six mostly Muslim countries and a 120-day ban on refugees, to give officials time to assess vetting procedures.

READ MORE:

Justice Kennedy Temporarily Restores Trump's Refugee Ban
Justice Kennedy Temporarily Restores Trump's Refugee Ban

A U.S. Supreme Court justice issued a short-term order restoring President Donald Trump’s ban on thousands of refugees seeking entry to the country.
Bloomberg.com Bloomberg.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • jubadoobai

    No more Muslims.

  • CircleSquared2

    I think the intent is to vet all applicants for legal entry.

    If the legal brief argues “no more Muslims”, it would get as much support as if it argued, “No more white people”.

  • Goldminer

    No more people from foreign countries that dont support internationally recognised vetting procedures, IE people from civilised countries.
    Simple really !

  • TempoNick

    I see you’re hitting some of the same sites I’ve been discovering. Insty is still my favorite.

  • BethMSteffen

    Google Offers to everyone”The time to Get More dollars, workfew hours and have More time for family.
    on wednesday I got themselves a Lotus Esprit from earning $9027 this last four weeks.. with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I’ve had . I began this 3 months ago and immediately started bringin in more than $75 per-hour . why not look here
    !sy122d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GooglePerfectJobsEasyCleanJobs/more/cash ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!sy122l..,…..