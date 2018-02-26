Nikolas Cruz Called 911 About the Distress He Felt About His Mom’s Death Only Months Before Shooting Spree (VIDEO)

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz reportedly placed a disconcerting 911 call about himself only months before he shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

CNN affiliate WPTV reported that on Nov. 28, while family friend Roxanne Deschamps was on the phone with 911 dispatchers about Cruz, a call came through from him.

He told dispatchers that someone attacked him and told him they were “going to gut” him if he returned.

“I kind of got mad, and I started punching walls and stuff, and then a kid came at me and threw me on the ground, and he started attacking me, and he kicked me out of the house, and he said was going to gut me,” he said. – READ MORE

