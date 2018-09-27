Nikki Haley: U.N. laughed at Trump speech because ‘they love how honest he is’ (VIDEO)

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Wednesday that the laughs during President Trump’s speech to the world organization was not disrespectful — but rather awe at his undiplomatic honesty.

“They love how honest he is and it is not diplomatic and they find it funny,” Mrs. Haley said on Fox News. “He is very truthful [and] they kind of were taken back by it.”

She said world leaders actually have a new respect for the U.S.

“All day yesterday they were falling over themselves to get a picture with him, to talk about how great his speech was, how strong it was,” she said. “Whether he said good things about them or not, they love that he is honest with them. And they’ve never seen anything like it and so there is a respect there.” – READ MORE

Many rumors have been circulating about a potential plan to impeach President Donald Trump from inside his own cabinet, but Nikki Haley is setting the record straight.

.@GStephanopoulos: "Have you ever been part of any discussion on perusing the 25th Amendment as a member of the cabinet?" U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley: "I have never been part of it, I've never heard it … that's absurd" https://t.co/27WaWwocZV #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/TZEAO2QejE — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 23, 2018

“I’ve never been part of [impeachment talks]. I’ve never heard it. I don’t think that’s a reality at all among all the cabinet members. I’ve just never heard it. It’s absurd,” said Ambassador Haley.

Ambassador Haley seems pretty confident that the cabinet will stand by the president, no matter how strong the far left’s pushes for impeachment become. – READ MORE