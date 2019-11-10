Nikki Haley to CBS: Trump did nothing impeachable (VIDEO)

The former American ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, told CBS that she believes President Donald Trump did not commit an impeachable offense in his dealings with the Ukraine. According to the news network, Haley also noted she believes the nation’s 45th president will not be removed from office.

In her interview with anchor Norah O’Donnell, Haley said that impeachment for a public official is akin to the death penalty and would be unfair to the president:

“You’re gonna impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn’t happen and– and giving money and it wasn’t withheld?” Haley said. “I don’t know what you would impeach him on. And look, Norah, impeachment is, like, the death penalty for a public official.”

Haley told O’Donnell, “When you look at that transcript, there is nothing in the transcript that warrants the ‘death penalty’ for the president.” – READ MORE