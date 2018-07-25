Nikki Haley Tells High School Students To Stop ‘Owning The Libs,’ Start Trying To Convince

On Monday evening, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley — my personal spirit animal — spoke at the Turning Point USA High School Leadership Summit. There, she spoke some hard truths to the high schoolers, many of whom have been brought up on the following idea of conservatism:

Haley stated, “Raise your hand if you’ve ever posted anything online to quote-unquote ‘own the libs.’” A huge number of hands went up, amidst raucous cheering. Which is when Haley dropped the bomb:

“I know that it’s fun and that it can feel good, but step back and think about what you’re accomplishing when you do this — are you persuading anyone? Who are you persuading? We’ve all been guilty of it at some point or another, but this kind of speech isn’t leadership — it’s the exact opposite. Real leadership is about persuasion, it’s about movement, it’s bringing people around to your point of view. Not by shouting them down, but by showing them how it is in their best interest to see things the way you do.” – READ MORE

Ambassador Nikki Haley criticized the United Nations’ Human Rights Council Wednesday, calling it the United Nations’ “biggest failure.”

The United States announced in June that it was withdrawing from the council. Haley and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited the presence of authoritarian regimes and anti-Israel bias on the council. Haley elaborated on those reasons at a Heritage Foundation event, saying that the UN Humans Rights Council should be “a place of conscience,” but that the council has largely failed to be that.

“The Human Rights Council has provided cover not condemnation for authoritarian regimes,” she said.

The U.S. stayed on the council for a year of President Trump’s administration before deciding to withdraw.

Sixty-two percent of the Humans Rights Council’s membership are non-democratic countries. Nations like Venezuela, China, and the Republic of Congo, which all have clear human rights violations, have a seat at the council. Haley noted that even as mass graves were being discovered in the Republic of Congo, the council was approving the country’s bid to be a part of it. – READ MORE

