Nikki Haley Slams Iran In U.N. Speech: ‘The World Will Be Watching What You Do’ (VIDEO)

On Friday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley issued a lengthy statement on the ongoing Iranian protests before an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

WATCH:

During her speech, she called out members of the Security Council who “believe human rights and fundamental freedoms are the business only of the governments that control them.”

She continued, blasting the Iranian regime for its role in the Syrian war, as well as its ongoing funding of radicals throughout the Middle East – READ MORE

