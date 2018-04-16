Nikki Haley: Sanctions Are ‘Coming Down’ On Russian Companies Involved With Syrian Chemical Weapons (VIDEO)

On Sunday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” When host Margaret Brennan asked Haley if Russia and Iran will see consequences for supporting Assad – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1