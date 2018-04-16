True Pundit

Politics TV World

Nikki Haley: Sanctions Are ‘Coming Down’ On Russian Companies Involved With Syrian Chemical Weapons (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Sunday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” When host Margaret Brennan asked Haley if Russia and Iran will see consequences for supporting Assad – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Nikki Haley: Sanctions Are ‘Coming Down’ On Russian Companies Involved With Syrian Chemical Weapons
Nikki Haley: Sanctions Are ‘Coming Down’ On Russian Companies Involved With Syrian Chemical Weapons

On Sunday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” When host Margaret Brennan asked Haley if Russia and Iran will see consequences for supporting Assad, Haley replied:

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: