Nikki Haley Responds To Trump Taking Out Iran’s Top Military Leader: ‘Strong And Right’

Responses to President Trump’s decision to take out General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, has sent reverberations throughout the Middle East and prompted both praise and panic from American political figures. Count former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley among those who unequivocally agree with Trump’s “strong and right” move.

“Qassem Soleimani was an arch terrorist with American blood on his hands,” the ambassador said in a statement on social media Thursday evening. “His demise should be applauded by all who seek peace and justice. Proud of President Trump for doing the strong and right thing.”

Haley has consistently condemned Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. While serving as ambassador to the U.N., Haley spoke out agains the terror-funding state, including for its “total disregard of the sovereignty” in Iraq.

"For almost 40 years, the Iranian regime has existed outside the community of law-abiding nations. It is difficult to name a conflict in the Middle East that does not have Iran's fingerprints on it," Haley said in a speech on Sept. 20, 2018. "The Iranian regime has backed dictators who gas their own people. It stokes conflict. It funds foreign fighters and terrorists. It transfers missiles to militants. It acts against the interests and policies of this Security Council, time and time again. Across the Middle East, Iran has trampled on the sovereignty of its neighbors. In Lebanon. In Syria. In Yemen. And the Iranian regime has shown a total disregard of the sovereignty of a country that is at a critical stage in its political development: Iraq."