Nikki Haley predicts US companies will see it as their ‘patriotic duty to start producing in America’

Multimillionaire celebrities have signed a petition calling for an end to capitalism from the comfort of their luxury mansions.

The petition, called ‘Please, let’s not go back to normal’, says the COVID-19 pandemic is a “tragedy,” but that the “ongoing ecological catastrophe is a meta-crisis.”

“The pursuit of consumerism and an obsession with productivity have led us to deny the value of life itself: that of plants, that of animals, and that of a great number of human beings,” states the letter.

“Pollution, climate change, and the destruction of our remaining natural zones has brought the world to a breaking point.”

The petition urges world leaders to not allow everyone to “go back to normal” after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Signatories include Madonna, Robert de Niro, Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda, Marion Cotillard and Monica Bellucci.

This is yet another example of the sheer disdain these celebrities have for ordinary, working aspirational people.

When they talk of ‘ending consumerism’ – they’re not talking about people not watching their movies or buying their music (God forbid), they’re talking about a reduction in everyone else’s living standards while they, the celebrity elite, continue to live like royalty. – READ MORE

