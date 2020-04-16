Nikki Haley On Board With Trump’s Call To Defund World Health Organization

Nikki Haley, the Trump administration’s former ambassador to the United Nations, blasted the U.N.-based World Health Organization for taking China’s word about the potential dangers and transmissibility of the coronavirus.

“Taiwan told them December 31st: We have evidence of human-to-human transmission,” Haley told Fox News on Monday, reported The Washington Examiner. “Then they came out two weeks later and they said that there was none of the human-to-human transmission. “

“They didn’t decide until the end of the month that maybe they needed to say that this could be a health emergency,” said Haley. “All while saying you don’t need to stop trade, saying you don’t need to stop travel, and criticizing the president when he, up-front, decided to stop that travel.”

To address the problems at the World Health Organization, Haley has agreed with President Donald Trump’s call to withhold money for the agency until appropriate changes have been made and the health agency is held accountable for its actions.

“I think that there’s serious reforms that need to be done here, and I think the president’s right to say we’re going to withhold money until we get some accountability” said Haley. “Having worked with many of these UN agencies, they don’t like being told what to do but they always have their hand out waiting for the money.” – READ MORE

