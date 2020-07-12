Nikki Haley makes the case to reelect Trump, warns ‘we will lose our rule of law’ if Biden wins

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called out presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on “Hannity” Wednesday for seeming to cave to pressure from many in his party who have called to defund the police.

“If we go with a President Biden,” Haley warned, “we will lose our rule of law, we will have the progressives really running away with everything, getting all of what they want and we will get closer and closer to the socialist countries that we have fought so hard not to become.”

By contrast, Haley said, “we’ve had true results with President Trump. You don’t have to like him but look at the results that he’s done and raised the quality of life for so many people.

“Then look at the results of Biden with President Obama. The African-American community, women, Hispanics, none of us felt those results like we have with President Trump,” she continued. “So facts matter. Results matter.

Haley spoke hours after Biden declared in an interview that some funding should “absolutely” be redirected from police and law enforcement departments.

The former South Carolina governor also questioned the credibility of the Black Lives Matter movement, which she accused of “picking and choosing which lives really do matter.” – READ MORE

