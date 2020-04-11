Nikki Haley, in op-ed, says coronavirus response mainly governors’ responsibility, not Trump’s

Responsibility for combating the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. lies mainly with governors and not President Trump, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says.

“The federal government can provide crucial resources, but the burden is on the governor and her team to distribute them. No two states are alike, and blanket approaches won’t work,” Haley, who previously served as a Republican governor of South Carolina, wrote in a New York Times op-ed piece Wednesday.

She seemed to oppose Dr. Anthony Fauci’s endorsement last week of a nationwide stay-at-home order, which came as a handful of the nation’s governors have refused to issue one.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a face of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, said last Thursday he didn’t understand why a federal stay-at-home order hadn’t been put in place.

But Haley countered: “America is better served when presidents respect the diversity of states instead of dictating uniform solutions.”

She said governors know their residents and their state’s needs better than the federal government does, and are in the best position to oversee efforts taken within the state. She wrote it’s each state’s obligation to prepare an emergency response before a crisis — making sure supplies are up to date and reaching out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the federal government when they know a crisis is coming. – READ MORE

