Nikki Haley: I’m Not Running In 2020. I’ll Campaign For President Trump.

Speaking at the Oval Office in the White House, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who resigned today, dismissed rumors that she would run for the presidency in 2020 and added that she will campaign for President Trump’s reelection.

Haley, who will leave her post at the end of the year, appeared with President Trump, pointed at the president and stated, “For all of you that are going to ask about 2020, no, I am not running [in] 2020. I can promise you what I’ll be doing is campaigning for this one. So I look forward to supporting the president in the next election,” according to The Washington Free Beacon. She added that her appointment to the U.N. post was “an honor of a lifetime.”

Trump, smiling, responded warmly, “That’s so good,” adding that Haley had been “very special” to him and had done a “fantastic job.” Haley continued by thanking Trump for her appointment and lauding him for making the United States “respected” again globally. – READ MORE

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell is reportedly one of the favorites to replace United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley after she announced on Tuesday that she will be leaving her position at the end of the year.

A source familiar with the matter told the Washington Examiner that Grenell as a candidate is a “family favorite” to watch out for as talks begin on who will replace Haley.

Haley, who reportedly discussed her resignation with the White House last week, only told her staff this morning about her intentions to resign.

“Grenell spent eight years serving as a U.S. spokesman and political appointee to the U.N., making him the longest serving appointee at the U.N. in history,” the Examiner noted, adding that “another factor that could put Grenell’s name toward the top of the Haley replacement list is the fact that he has a close relationship with national security adviser John Bolton.” – READ MORE