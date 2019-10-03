Nikki Haley DESTROYS Kamala Harris For Defending Joe Biden’s Ukrainian Connection

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made a valiant attempt to defend former Vice President (and competitor for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination) Joe Biden over the weekend, telling a reporter who asked her about Biden’s Ukrainian connections to “leave Joe Biden alone.”

Former Trump administration United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley may not have been the first to point out Harris’ disregard for fact-finding, but she was certainly among Harris’ most brutal critics.

Leave Joe Biden alone? So are you telling us @KamalaHarris that what Biden did was ethical and moral? Where are the questions about the conflict of interest that occurred from Biden’s actions and the issues with his son? This response is embarrassing. https://t.co/AdUP38KinY — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 29, 2019

Harris’ embarrassing interaction was captured on camera. After being confronted about Biden’s ties to the Ukraine and an alleged protection scheme that saw Biden wielding influence to protect his son from Ukrainian prosecutors, Harris just laughed the situation off, telling media to “leave Joe Biden alone.” – READ MORE