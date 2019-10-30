Nikki Haley Criticizes Those In Trump Administration Undermining Him: ‘The President Was The Choice Of The People’

Speaking at the annual dinner of the American Enterprise Institute, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley criticized colleagues of hers in the Trump administration “who believed that the best thing to do for America was to undermine and obstruct the president,” asserting, “The president was the choice of the people, in accordance with our founding charter. No policy disagreement with him, no matter how heartfelt, justifies undermining the lawful authority that is vested in his office by the Constitution.”

Haley’s speech was redolent with praise for America’s role in the world and optimism for the future as she stated, “I want to start by saying I am optimistic about America’s future. I know that for those who spend too much time on Twitter, it may at times look like it’s all over for the American experiment. Depending on which cable network you prefer, there is a sense that things are coming off the rails in America today.”

She continued, “But America has survived a revolution, a foreign invasion, a civil war, a great depression, the largest war in world history, and social unrest of a dozen different stripes. And we’ve come out stronger after every test.”

Haley noted, “We have lots of people who are attempting to reject the very things that set America apart. This is a real problem. And it’s one we should strongly resist. Our history is being attacked as a lie. Influential voices on the left claim America was founded not in freedom, but in oppression. The idea that we must be in control of our borders is dismissed as uncaring bigotry. Some are attempting to redefine American citizenship itself.” – READ MORE