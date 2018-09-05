NIKE DROPS NEW KAEPERNICK COMMERCIAL … With Serena & Odell

Nike isn’t backing down from its Colin Kaepernick ad campaign — they just released a brand new 2-minute commercial featuring the QB — and it’s slated to air during the NFL season opener.

The spot features Colin narrating inspiring messages about overcoming the odds while real video of really inspirational athletes plays on the screen.

Colin references Serena Williams and praises her as “the greatest athlete ever” — while throwing similar compliments at stars like Odell Beckham, Shaquem Griffin and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

Regarding Odell, Colin says …

“Don’t picture yourself wearing OBJ’s jersey. Picture OBJ wearing yours.”

Regarding Shaquem, Colin says …

“If you have only one hand, don’t just watch football, play it at the highest level.”

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

Regarding LeBron James, Colin says …

“Don’t become the best basketball player on the planet. Be bigger than basketball.” (while video runs showing LeBron opening his new school in Ohio) READ MORE:

