Nike considered cutting Colin Kaepernick before launching new ads: report

Nike nearly cut Colin Kaepernick from its roster of sponsored athletes before eventually deciding to include the controversial free-agent NFL quarterback in a new set of advertisements, according to The New York Times.

The sportswear giant has drawn scrutiny for featuring Kaepernick, the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem, as part of a national marketing campaign that marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic “Just do it” slogan. CEO Mark Parker indicated that the publicity nonetheless benefited Nike. The company saw “a real uptick in traffic and engagement, both socially and commercially,” following the launch of the campaign, Parker told analystsOpens a New Window. during an earnings call this week.

“We know it’s resonated actually quite strongly with consumers,” he added.

Nike reportedly came close to severing ties with Kaepernick amid backlash from some NFL fans over national anthem protests that spread across the league last season. In 2017, Nike officials debated whether to drop the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, the Times report said, citing two sources with knowledge of the discussions. – READ MORE

After suffering its “biggest intraday slide in five months” the day after unveiling its Colin Kaepernick-starring 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, Nike’s stock value has climbed to new heights.

“Ten days after Nike’s new Colin Kaepernick ad provoked calls for boycotts, shares hit an all-time high, closing at $83.47 Thursday,” Bloomberg reports. Though the outlet underscores that it will be “months, if not longer, until anyone can fully measure the business impact of Nike Inc.’s controversial partnership with quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick,” the early data looks promising compared to last year:

Edison scanned receipts from more than 200 online retailers (including Nike.com) and found that that Tuesday after Labor Day, for example, the first full day after Kaepernick’s ad went viral, Nike purchases were 22 percent higher than the same day in 2017. On Wednesday they were 42 percent higher, and Thursday they were 23 percent higher. They remained above 2017 levels through the end of the week. – READ MORE