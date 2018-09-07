Nike Becomes Face of Social Justice Despite History of Outsourcing, Employing Slave Labor

As Breitbart News reported, the Nike corporation laid off 1,400 Americans just last year in the state of Oregon, cutting out workers who were older and likely sending their jobs overseas as the sports brand has done in the past.

In 2015, a screen printing factory in Clarence, New York used by Nike to make T-shirts that once employed nearly 170 Americans announced it was closing up shop and sending the jobs to low wage Honduras. The average minimum wage worker in Honduras earns less than $8,000 a year.

Nike’s history of alleged employment of slave labor in countries like Vietnam, China, Indonesia, and Honduras dates back so far that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) blasted the corporation’s business practices in 1997, as Breitbart News noted:

Now, Nike has a habit of going to wherever in the world, wages are at rock bottom. Mexico is much too high wage for Nike. They’re now in Vietnam. They have determined that wages in Vietnam are the lowest in the world. [Emphasis added]

Let me quote this, 'In demonstrations on Friday, workers burned cars and ransacked the factory's office, saying the company, Nike, wasn't paying them a $2.50 a day minimum wage.' That's our competition. That is what much of what the global economy is about. American workers, you really want to compete? You really want to go below $2.50 an hour? Nike might come back to America and hire you if you're ready to go for $2 a day. You ready to do that? [Emphasis added]

According to the poll via Axios, Nike’s numbers “dropped 34 points from a net +69 favorable impression (76% favorable, 7% unfavorable) among consumers to a net +35 favorable impression (60% favorable, 24% unfavorable).”

These numbers are nothing short of devastating for Nike, and with no other news worthy of note, there’s no explanation for the sudden decline other than the company’s commitment to Kaepernick. – READ MORE

A College In Missouri Has Decided To “choose Its Country Over Company,” And Do Away With All Athletic Uniforms Which Display The Nike Logo.

The College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, has chosen to part ways with Nike over the company’s decision to make anthem protester Colin Kaepernick, the face of their new ad campaign.

“In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America,” College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis explained.

“If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform.” – READ MORE

Steve Martin, the owner of Prime Time Sports in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said he is just going to “do it” even if it hurts his business.

"Pretty sure I won't survive without them," Martin told CNN. "I gotta do what I gotta do. I'm just doing it."