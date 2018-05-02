Nigerian Presidential Adviser: Obama Did Not Give Us ‘Support and Cooperation’ Needed to Fight Terrorism

A Top Adviser To Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Blasted The Obama Administration For Not Providing The African Country “as Much” Support To Combat Terrorism “as We Thought We Deserved” On Sunday, Noting That Cooperation Between The Two Countries Has Improved Under President Donald Trump.

Malam Garba Shehu, the senior special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity, made those comments on Sunday as the Nigerian leader arrived to visit Trump at the White House, Nigeria’s Vanguard newspaper reports.

On board the Nigeria Air Force aircraft carrying Buhari to Washington, DC, on Sunday, Shehu reportedly declared:

It is important that cooperation between the two countries have [sic] manifestly increased under the Trump’s presidency. If you recall sometime back, the President [Buhari] had reason to openly complained [sic] that we are not receiving as much as we thought we deserve in terms of support and cooperation especially in our fight against terrorism back then during the Obama period. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1