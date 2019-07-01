Nigerian Accused of Murdering Mackenzie Lueck Came to U.S. on Student Visa

A Nigerian native accused of murdering 23-year-old University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck first arrived in the United States on a student visa, Breitbart News has learned.

Nigerian native Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31-years-old, was charged this week with allegedly murdering Mackenzie Lueck in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 17 after she had just returned from California where she attended her grandmother’s funeral. Police said Ajayi and Lueck had been texting the day before Lueck went missing and neighbors reported that Ajayi had created a burn pile in his backyard on June 17 and June 18.

When investigators searched Ajayi’s home and conducted an excavation in his backyard, they found human tissue from Lueck and multiple personal items from Lueck. Ajayi has now been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and desecration of a body.

A law enforcement official confirmed to Breitbart News that Ajayi first entered the U.S. from Nigeria on July 16, 2009, on a student visa, known by federal immigration officials as an F-1 visa. University officials have told the media that Ajayi, though attending the University of Utah between 2009 and 2017, never got a degree. – READ MORE