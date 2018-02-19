True Pundit

The Nickname Trump Used For Adam Schiff Sunday Is The Most Savage One Yet

President Donald Trump went on a scorched-earth tweetstorm Sunday morning calling out a number of major political issues and enemies.

Trump focused on the “vindication” of his campaign in the Russia investigation, rising GOP poll numbers and CNN’s cratering ratings. However, Trump,  who is very fond of nicknames, saved his most savage barb for Adam Schiff.

It his tweet today, Trump named Schiff “Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster.” READ MORE

