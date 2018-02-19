The Nickname Trump Used For Adam Schiff Sunday Is The Most Savage One Yet

President Donald Trump went on a scorched-earth tweetstorm Sunday morning calling out a number of major political issues and enemies.

Trump focused on the “vindication” of his campaign in the Russia investigation, rising GOP poll numbers and CNN’s cratering ratings. However, Trump, who is very fond of nicknames, saved his most savage barb for Adam Schiff.

Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is now blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

It his tweet today, Trump named Schiff “Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *